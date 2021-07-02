CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.79

Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 5272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLG. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,623,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after acquiring an additional 203,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,356,000 after acquiring an additional 189,550 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 105,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

