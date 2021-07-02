Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Corning has increased its dividend by 41.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Corning has a payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Corning to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.06. Corning has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corning will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

