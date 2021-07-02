Corra.Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $35,028.00 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, Corra.Finance has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $10.39 million and approximately $35,028.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $6.93 or 0.00020838 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00045007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00127472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00168013 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,222.67 or 0.99898069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars.

