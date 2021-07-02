Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Raised to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CJREF. Scotiabank upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.64. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 41.57%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.