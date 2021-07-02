Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.04

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.04 and last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Country Garden’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Country Garden Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

