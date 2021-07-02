Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Countryside Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.67. 16,336 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 15,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

