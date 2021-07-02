Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

COWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.72. Cowen has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COWN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cowen during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 59.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth $46,000.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

