Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Down 37.6% in June

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,900 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the May 31st total of 732,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other Creative Realities news, Director Donald A. Harris purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,729.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Realities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Creative Realities during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Creative Realities by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Creative Realities by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 60,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Creative Realities has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 12.74%.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

