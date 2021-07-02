Credit Suisse AG Acquires 17,029 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Molina Healthcare worth $19,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $256.05 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $273.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.76.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.17.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $326,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

