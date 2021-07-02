Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,227 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $18,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,971,000 after buying an additional 71,140 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 156,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after buying an additional 59,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE WMS opened at $115.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $118.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

