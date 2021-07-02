Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $20,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,006,865,000 after buying an additional 274,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $409,708,000 after buying an additional 228,328 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,361,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,495,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,797,000 after buying an additional 74,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 887,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,641,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKSI stock opened at $170.77 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.10.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

