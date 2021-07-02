Credit Suisse AG Has $17.45 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $17,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after acquiring an additional 226,562 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,065,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,833,000 after acquiring an additional 92,939 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,641,000 after acquiring an additional 95,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after acquiring an additional 116,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $453.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $425.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 99.11, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $459.40.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.91.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

