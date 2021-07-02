Credit Suisse AG Has $20.58 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Teleflex worth $20,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.90.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $406.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

