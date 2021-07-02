Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 992,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,992,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at $1,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TUYA opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65. Tuya Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TUYA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

