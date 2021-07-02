Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,595 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of GoDaddy worth $18,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDDY stock opened at $88.47 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

