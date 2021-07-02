Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Credit Suisse Group restated their hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $50.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Shares of WBA opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.59, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

