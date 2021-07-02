Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) to Neutral

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL stock opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.97. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 112.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6,248.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.