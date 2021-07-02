Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.85 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crew Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.38.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

