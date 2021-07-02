Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Upgraded at TD Securities

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Crew Energy to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.67.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

TSE:CR opened at C$2.21 on Wednesday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$2.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$331.48 million and a PE ratio of -34.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$49.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 61,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$65,972.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$288,869.76. Also, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$77,506.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,137 shares in the company, valued at C$689,968.37. Over the last three months, insiders sold 268,946 shares of company stock valued at $290,587.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.