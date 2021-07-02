Critical Review: FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FIGS and Columbia Sportswear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear $2.50 billion 2.65 $108.01 million $1.62 61.67

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than FIGS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FIGS and Columbia Sportswear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS N/A N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear 6.40% 9.25% 6.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FIGS and Columbia Sportswear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 0 2 9 0 2.82 Columbia Sportswear 0 3 4 0 2.57

FIGS presently has a consensus price target of $41.91, indicating a potential downside of 8.64%. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus price target of $116.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.78%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than FIGS.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats FIGS on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel. It also offers footwear products that include lightweight hiking boots, trail running shoes, rugged cold weather boots for activities on snow and ice, sandals and shoes for use in water activities, and function-first fashion footwear and casual shoes for everyday use. The company sells its products under the Columbia, Mountain Hard Wear, SOREL, and prAna brand names through the company owned network of branded and outlet retail stores, brand-specific e-commerce sites, and concession-based arrangements with third-parties at branded outlet and shop-in-shop retail locations, as well as through independently operated specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores, sporting goods chains, department store chains, Internet retailers, and international distributors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 450 retail stores. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

