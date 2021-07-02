Cryptonovae Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $888,123.40 and $63,195.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00045258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00130157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00169012 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,829.37 or 1.00035700 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,519,861 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

