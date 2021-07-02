CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $$17.25 during trading on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $18.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68.

CEVMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

