Curated Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 49 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $56.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,489.17. The company had a trading volume of 140,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,856. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,324.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

