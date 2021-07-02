Curated Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 556 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 105,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 39,086 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 3,294.5% during the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.87. 259,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,930,927. The stock has a market cap of $323.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.75.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.