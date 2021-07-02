Curated Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at $546,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at $162,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.26. 5,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,113. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.19.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $3,393,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,851 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,664. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

