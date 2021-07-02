Curated Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.31. 774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.51. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $306.29.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

