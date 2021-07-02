Curated Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.7% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.34. 726,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,626,524. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

