Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 281 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,631 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.57. 26,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,338. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.23. The firm has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.34 and a 12-month high of $189.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

