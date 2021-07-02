CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $67.46

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.46, but opened at $70.58. CureVac shares last traded at $69.40, with a volume of 10,389 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on shares of CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

Get CureVac alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CureVac by 565.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CureVac by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,267,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,780,000 after purchasing an additional 65,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.