CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Gap Up to $14.29

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.29, but opened at $14.64. CuriosityStream shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 1,650 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CURI shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

The company has a market cap of $854.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.