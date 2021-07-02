CUTcoin Price Reaches $0.15 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $20.76 million and $450.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00053438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001088 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00032591 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.24 or 0.00241832 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00036705 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 144,545,265 coins and its circulating supply is 140,545,265 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

