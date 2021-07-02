CVCoin (CVN) Market Capitalization Tops $6.14 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and $193,810.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CVCoin has traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00128094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00169047 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,787.85 or 1.00363470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002933 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

