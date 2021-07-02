DAEX Price Hits $0.0088 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One DAEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAEX has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $24,810.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00053809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.19 or 0.00667470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,639% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

