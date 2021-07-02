Daniel M. Hancock Sells 9,326 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $625,681.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel M. Hancock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Daniel M. Hancock sold 12,850 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $844,887.50.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $61.41 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $84.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $127,575,000 after acquiring an additional 116,433 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

