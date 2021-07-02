Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Short Interest Update

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 10,600,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNMR stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.55. 1,979,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74. Danimer Scientific has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 14.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

