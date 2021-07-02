Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. AlphaValue downgraded Danone to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danone from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danone from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Danone stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.946 per share. This represents a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Danone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

