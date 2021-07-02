DAO Maker 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.83 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $70.38 million and $1.83 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00005741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00045211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00128803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00168213 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,581.21 or 1.00427045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002932 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,218,729 coins and its circulating supply is 36,658,249 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

