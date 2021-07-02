Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.22 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.96.

NYSE DRI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.49. 19,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,944. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,043,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

