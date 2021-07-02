Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Daré Bioscience has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.20.

NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $86.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 48,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 549.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 126,560 shares in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

