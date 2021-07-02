Datamine Market Cap Hits $630,264.58 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $630,264.58 and $19,301.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datamine has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00203732 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001590 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.07 or 0.00735646 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674,055 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

