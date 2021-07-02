DAV Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $998,504.00 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 6% against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.18 million and $998,504.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00402746 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,624.63 or 0.99799233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00034537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00052585 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

