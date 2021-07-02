DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $89.20 on Thursday. DBS Group has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $92.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.1452 per share. This represents a $8.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

