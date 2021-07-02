Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $436.00 to $444.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Deckers Outdoor traded as high as $389.85 and last traded at $388.97, with a volume of 370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $384.07.
DECK has been the topic of several other reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.47.
In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.
Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:DECK)
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.