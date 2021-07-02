Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $436.00 to $444.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Deckers Outdoor traded as high as $389.85 and last traded at $388.97, with a volume of 370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $384.07.

DECK has been the topic of several other reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.47.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

