Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Update

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a growth of 133.4% from the May 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 228.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Denka from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Denka alerts:

DENKF stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. Denka has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $42.20.

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers & Performance Plastics division offers synthetic rubber, styrene-based synthetic resins, styrene monomer, chloroprene rubber, polystyrene resin, ABS resin, CLEAREN, heat-resistant resin, transparent resin, POVAL, acetyl chemicals, and other products.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Denka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.