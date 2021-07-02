Dennis Hogue Sells 1,258 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares in the company, valued at $538,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.27. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $736.63 million, a PE ratio of 86.27 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

AMSWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of American Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in American Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 22,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Software by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 8.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

