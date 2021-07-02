Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €16.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORA. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Orange presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.72 ($14.96).

Get Orange alerts:

Orange stock opened at €9.66 ($11.37) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €10.30. Orange has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.