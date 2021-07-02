Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target to $34.00

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

SBGI stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,132,806.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder J Duncan Smith sold 215,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $6,457,531.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 567,211 shares of company stock worth $17,651,642 over the last three months. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 502,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 110,752 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.