Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €78.00 Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LXS. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.21 ($80.25).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €59.26 ($69.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a twelve month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 5.64.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.