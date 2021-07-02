Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTE. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.02 ($25.91).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.87 ($21.03) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.08. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

