Devro (LON:DVO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Devro plc (LON:DVO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 199.80 ($2.61). Devro shares last traded at GBX 194 ($2.53), with a volume of 53,370 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Devro in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The firm has a market cap of £323.88 million and a PE ratio of 14.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 205.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In related news, insider Rohan Cummings purchased 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £2,464.80 ($3,220.28). Also, insider Malcolm Swift acquired 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £9,954 ($13,004.96).

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

